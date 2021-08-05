Organisers go all out for KPL coverage with LED Flex technology, HD cameras

Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium where the first match of the Kashmir Premier League will be played tomorrow. Photo: KPL

State-of-the-art floodlights to be used for first time at Muzaffarabad stadium.

KPL to make use of LED Flex technology, drones and HD cameras.

KPL production will be modeled on PSL production, say sources.

MUZAFFARABAD: With only one day left to go till the Kashmir Premier League kicks off for the first time, organisers have pushed the envelope to broadcast the league.

Sources informed Geo News that five pitches at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium are being prepared to host the KPL action. To broadcast the league, 22 high definition cameras will be used along with state-of-the-art floodlights.



LED Flex technology will also be used for the KPL matches for the first time in Pakistan. Sources informed Geo News that the LED Flex technology has only been used in matches played in England before.

Drone cameras will also be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage, revealed sources, adding that the league's production will be modeled after the Pakistan Super League production.

BCCI threatens foreign players against joining KPL

Unsettled over the KPL being held in Pakistan, the BCCI had issued a warning to other cricket boards last week for allowing their players to play in the KPL.

Following the threat from the Indian cricket board, several foreign cricketers withdrew from the event which is set to begin on August 6. However, KPL President Arif Malik has said that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, adding that Pakistani cricketers will participate.

Sources said the Indian board threatened the foreign players through their agents, saying that if they went to Kashmir, the doors of Indian cricket, including the IPL, would be closed for them.

The six foreign cricketers, who have excused themselves from the KPL, are Monty Panesar, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Tenu Best and Monty Panser.

PCB slams BCCI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday expressed displeasure over reports of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) calling multiple ICC members and forcing them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League.

The PCB believes the BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in the internal affairs of the ICC members as the KPL has been approved by the PCB, the statement from Pakistan's cricket board had said.

“PCB considers the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work."

Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket, and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored, the statement had said.

“The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter.”