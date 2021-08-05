 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Heavier than usual rainfall in August expected in several areas of Pakistan: Met dept

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

A labourer covers himself as he pushes a cart on a street under the rain in Karachi on August 6, 2020. — AFP/Asif Hassan
  • Slightly more rainfall expected in Northern Punjab, Kashmir, and Southeast Sindh. 
  • Chances of floods in hilly areas of KP, Punjab, and Kashmir. 
  • Urban flooding expected in major cities of Sindh, KP, and Punjab. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has released an outlook for rain in the month of August.

Pakistan, overall, is expected to receive the usual amount of rainfall this month, whereas to the north of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Kashmir, besides Southeast Sindh, the rainfall may be more than usual, the department said.

Owing to heavy rains expected in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir, there are chances of flooding, it warned.

The Met department has also issued an urban flooding warning for major cities of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The department said that the central and adjoining areas of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive normal rainfall. 

It added that water will be available in abundance for the power and agriculture sector. 


