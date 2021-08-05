Kris Jenner emotionally bids farewell to famed KUWTK crib

Kris Jenner has gotten emotional as she said goodbye to her famed estate on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The momager had opted to relocate in a mansion next to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and decided to part ways from the Kardashian-Jenner family home.

In never-before-seen footage, Khloe and Kris had a candid conversation about the house.

"Why are you back?" Khloe asks.

Kris admits, "I love it here. This is where my heart is."

During a confessional, she explains that she is "trying to figure out what to do" as she looks for a new house.

"What better place to come stay than my old house? I can't think of a better place to just come and feel really comfortable when all this change is going on around us," she said.

Kris continues, "I know all the little nooks and crannies. I know all the little noises. I know every creak on the steps. I know how the door opens and closes in the middle of the night. And this is my home base. I feel good here."

Even Kim Kardashian couldn't help but agree: "I mean, a lot has gone down in this house, especially in this kitchen."

"It definitely feels like right back where we started in a certain way, because we spent so much time at this house filming, so it feels symbolic," Kris concludes.

"We're at the end of the journey."