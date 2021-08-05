 
Sindh appoints Murtaza Wahab as administrator Karachi

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, addressing a press conference, in Karachi, on June 26, 2021. — PPI/File
  • LG Department issues an official notification to announce the appointment.
  • Four elected members of the assembly sworn in as new ministers.
  • Fayyaz But and Rasool Bux Chandio appointed as the CM’s aides.

KARACHI: Adviser to the chief minister of Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) administrator by the Local Government (LG) Department.

The LG Department on Thursday issued an official notification to announce the appointment.

Referring to the relevant Sections of the Sindh Local Government Act and the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, the notification stated that Wahab has taken charge as the new KMC administrator, replacing Laeeq Ahmed, with immediate effect.

Oath-taking ceremony

In the meantime, four elected members of the assembly were sworn in as new ministers at an oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered the oaths taken by the new ministers, including Sajid Jokhio, Giyan Chand Esrani, Ziauddin Abbas Rizvi, and Jam Khan Shoro.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and several PPP and PTI members of the assembly attended the ceremony.

Cabinet reshuffle

Fayyaz But and Rasool Bux Chandio were appointed as the CM’s aides during the ceremony.

Sources told Geo News that CM Shah also appointed six PPP leaders as his special assistants. Those appointed as special assistants include Asif Khan, Iqbal Sandh, Ali Ahmed Jan, and Salman Murad, as well as Saghir Qureshi from Hyderabad and Arslan Sheikh from Sukkur.

These officials are said to be fulfilling responsibilities in LG institutions, said a source.

Sources had earlier told Geo News that changes regarding the designations of cabinet members are likely to be made today. 

The Sindh government reportedly decided to make changes to the cabinet following mutual consultations between party leaders had reported, Geo News reported Wednesday.

