Nawaz Sharif's request for visa extension denied by British authorities

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at his office, in central London, on July 6, 2018. — AFP

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's request for an extension in his visit visa has been turned down by British authorities, it emerged on Thursday.

Nawaz's six-month visit visa had expired, after which he had put in a request with the UK Home Office to grant him an extension on health grounds.

The immigration department, however, denied the request.

Nawaz now has two options: to appeal the decision with the department, and in the event it is turned down, he can approach British courts.

The Sharif family confirmed the development with Nawaz's son Hussain Nawaz saying the decision will be appealed.





More to follow.