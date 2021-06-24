 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawaz's pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield corruption references dismissed by IHC

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Nawazs pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield corruption references dismissed by IHC

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against the imprisonment sentences announced in the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield apartments references.

IHC judges Justice Umar Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar pronounced a nine-page judgment that was earlier reserved after listening of arguments from the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor and amicus curiae.

The verdict means that the judgment pronounced by the accountability court for the cases has been upheld.

According to the IHC judgment, Nawaz is a proclaimed offender and so "there was no choice but to dismiss the pleas" owing to his continued disappearance from court.

The judgment observed that if Nawaz returns or is caught, an application for a renewal of appeals can be filed.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir had on July 6, 2018, convicted Nawaz in the Avenfield reference and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

However, an IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb suspended the sentence in the reference.

Subsequently, accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had on Dec 24, 2018 convicted Sharif in the Al Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment, besides imposing fines of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

He was acquitted in a joint reference — the Flagship investment reference.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Last supermoon of 2021, the 'strawberry' moon, to be visible in Karachi tonight

Last supermoon of 2021, the 'strawberry' moon, to be visible in Karachi tonight
Johar Town blast: Suspect arrested from Lahore airport by intelligence agencies

Johar Town blast: Suspect arrested from Lahore airport by intelligence agencies
Faction of Oil Tankers Association announces countrywide strike

Faction of Oil Tankers Association announces countrywide strike
Rising Afghan violence could strengthen ‘spoilers’: Pakistan

Rising Afghan violence could strengthen ‘spoilers’: Pakistan
Punjab Police close to arresting Johar Town blast culprits: Sheikh Rasheed

Punjab Police close to arresting Johar Town blast culprits: Sheikh Rasheed
Gas cut is a conspiracy against Karachi's industry: KATI president

Gas cut is a conspiracy against Karachi's industry: KATI president
Sherry Rehman takes a dig at PM Imran Khan with 'robot' tweet

Sherry Rehman takes a dig at PM Imran Khan with 'robot' tweet
Rights groups want PM Imran Khan to apologise for his comments on women's dressing

Rights groups want PM Imran Khan to apologise for his comments on women's dressing
Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards

Pakistani nuclear scientists win international awards
Pakistan's banking sector hopeful of growth ahead as FATF decision looms

Pakistan's banking sector hopeful of growth ahead as FATF decision looms
PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns

PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns
These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming

These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming

Latest

view all