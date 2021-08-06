Lawmakers condemn Hindu temple attack in strong words, call for action against perpetrators

Angry mob vandalises Hindu temple in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan. Photo: Twitter video screengrab

PML-N MNA Khael Das Kohistani wonders why no action has yet been taken against the attackers.

PTI MNA says government stands with Hindu minority.

Earlier, CJ Gulzar Ahmed had said police played the role of a silent spectator during the incident.

ISLAMABAD: Legislators Friday condemned the desecration of a Hindu temple by a mob in Rahim Yar Khan in strong words, calling on authorities to take action and arrest all culprits involved.

A frenzied mob attacked a Hindu temple in the city's Bhong village a couple of days ago. Video clips of the incident went viral on social media, showing men armed with sticks vandalising the place of worship.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident while Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took suo motu notice of the temple's desecration and sought action against the culprits from authorities.

Pakistani lawmakers also denounced the attack during a session of the National Assembly, calling into question the police's role in the incident.



"No arrests have been made yet neither did any government officials arrive at the place," said PML-N MNA Khael Das Kohistani. "We want the interior minister and the prime minister to tell us why no has been arrested yet."

PTI MNA Jai Prakash said the temple was desecrated due to the police's negligence, adding that the incident had taken place three days ago and notice had been taken against it immediately.



"Prime Minister Imran Khan took immediate notice of the incident," he added.

PTI MNA Shunila Ruth said after the Bhong temple incident took place, she spoke to the DPO Punjab and IG Punjab.

"This is a conspiracy, the PTI government stands with the Hindu minority," she said, adding that the state does not support such extremist actions.

Another MNA, Lal Chand Malhi, said these incidents were "backed by a plan", adding that the main objective of such episodes is to defame Pakistan.

"An FIR has been registered, I hope the culprits will be arrested as well," he said.

PPP MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani urged legislators of other political parties, namely the PML-N, JUI-F and others to speak on the issue as well.

"Everyone in the assembly will speak about this incident," responded Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

CJP lashes out at police over temple desecration

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Friday reprimanded the Punjab police chief for failing to take action to safeguard the Hindu temple from a mob in Rahim Yar Khan, directing him to arrest all culprits involved in the incident.

Chief Justice Gulzar had taken suo moto notice of the attack on the temple in village Bhong, after meeting with Ramesh Kumar, MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council.

Justice Gulzar had shown concern over the tragic incident and summoned the chief secretary Punjab and IGP Punjab to appear at the apex court and submit a report on the incident.



During the hearing today, the CJP expressed displeasure over the incident and reprimanded the officials, saying the attack has done serious damage to Pakistan's reputation around the globe.

He said the police acted as a silent spectator while the mob vandalised the temple. “What were the police and administration doing?” the CJP asked.

“If the deputy commissioner and the DPO cannot perform their duties, they should be fired,” CJP Gulzar stressed.

IG Inam Ghani informed the court that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case, when Justice Qazi Amin asked as to what action had the police taken.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the matter.

At this, CJP Gulzar said the court would focus on the legal perspective of the case.

“Three days have passed, but no one has been arrested,” said the chief justice.

Justice Amin said police has failed to perform its duty.