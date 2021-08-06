 
WATCH: Pitch for KPL 2021 'READY'

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium where the first match of the Kashmir Premier League will be played. — Twitter/kpl_20
MUZAFFARABAD: The pitch for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 is ready to host the first match of the much-awaited tournament, the league's management announced Friday.

"The highly-equipped ground is set to host it's first ever match of the tournament. Stay tuned!" the KPL management announced on its Twitter handle.

The first edition of the KPL is all set to begin today in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir. The premier cricketing event will continue for 10 days.

The league has six franchises contesting for the prestigious trophy in 18 matches till August 17. The franchises are Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions.

The Mirpur Royals will play under the captaincy of Shoaib Malik, Bagh Stallions will strive for the trophy with skipper Shadab Khan, while the Muzaffarabad Tigers will fight under Muhammed Hafeez. 

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim is all set to lead the Overseas Warriors, with Fakhar Zaman leading Kotli Lions and Shahid Afridi leading the Rawalakot Hawks.

KPL 2021 schedule

The KPL management has issued the schedule for the tournament.

According to the schedule, the first match will be played today between Rawlakot Hawks and Kotli Lions while Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions will be in action on Saturday, August 7.

The first qualifier match of the KPL will be played on August 14.

Eliminator one and two are scheduled for August 15 and 16 while the final match of the tournament will be played on the 17th.

All the matches are day and night fixtures and will be aired live on Geo Super.

