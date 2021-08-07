Herschelle Gibbs arrives in Azad Kashmir

Herschelle Gibbs with Overseas Warriors owner Mohammad Zakir Ali. screengrab

Ignoring Indian threats, Herschelle Gibbs arrives in Pakistan to participate in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The South African cricketer is playing for the Overseas Warriors.

Gibbs will be in action today against the Muzaffarabad Tigers.

MUZAFFARABAD: South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he joined his Kashmir Premier League (KPL) team.

The international cricketer arrived in the capital of AJK earlier today and was given his number 4 jersey of the Overseas Warriors by the team owner.

The participation of Herschelle Gibbs holds significance as the player ignored the threats by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and agreed to participate in the inaugural season of the KPL being played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.



The BCCI had threatened former international cricketers against playing in the KPL and warned them that doors for Indian cricket will be closed for them if they go to Pakistan.

Former English cricketer Monty Panesar and Herschelle Gibbs publicly exposed the Indian board and its moves to damage the KPL.

The six foreign cricketers, who have excused themselves from the KPL, are Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Tenu Best and Monty Panesar.

Sources said that the BCCI officials had contacted the English and African cricket boards and threatened to ban their players from entering India if they participated in the KPL.

Following the development, the South African cricketer took to Twitter and slammed the BCCI for stopping him.

The BCCI had also approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) against the Kashmir league, asking it to not recognise the tournament.

Sanctioned by the PCB, the KPL is a T20 format mega cricketing event aimed at promoting Kashmir’s importance and talent at the global level.

Six teams are participating in the tournament: the Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawlakot Hawks and Kotli Lions.