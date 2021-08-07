KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Kotli Lions by five wickets

Skippers of the Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions Shan Masood (left) and Kamran Akmal

MUZAFFARABAD: The Bagh Stallions defeated the Kotli Lions by five wickets on Saturday in the second match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.



The Stallions' Asad Shafiq remained not out for 43, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed (29), Aamer Yamin (27), while Zeeshan Malik and skipper Shan Masood scored 18 runs each.

Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif were able to pick up three wickets each, Aamer Yamin two, and Mohammad Ilyas was able to take a wicket for the Stallions.

Earlier, the Kamran Akmal-led Kotli Lions were able to hit 169 and were all out at the last ball of their innings.

Ahsan Ali played a great knock as he scored 51, Saif Badar and Asif Ali hit 39, however, the rest of the line-up, including the skipper, could not produce runs.

Squads

Kotli Lions

Kamran Akmal (C), Syed Abdullah, Ahsan Ali, Hassan Raza, Asif Ali, Khalid Usman, Saif Badar, Khurram Shahzad, Imran Khan snr, Irfanulah Shah, Akif Javed

Bagh Stallions

Shan Masood Zeeshan Malik Rohail Nazir Asad Shafiq Iftikhar Ahmed Amir Yamin Umaid Asif Mohammas Illyas Mohammad Junaid Sufyan Moqim Mohammad Imran Jr