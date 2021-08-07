 
Royal family issues warning to 'unpredictable' Harry, Meghan: 'Extremely damaging'

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Expert says any conversations which occur with Harry and Meghan will certainly be leaked to the press

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by the British royal family for throwing dirt on them in public.

With Harry's upcoming memoir already wreaking havoc, it has become very difficult for the royal members to predict the Sussexes next move. 

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam warned any conversations which occur with Harry and Meghan will certainly be leaked to the press.

"I mean, you've simply got to make the point that if you say anything to Harry and Meghan, you have to be sure it will end up in the media.

"I'd say definitely given what's happened previously. So there are so many question marks when it comes to Harry's work," he added.

"And also the possibility, which has neither been denied nor confirmed of other books, too.

"So it's a minefield to trod when it comes to the Sussexes and predicting what's going to happen," Fitzwilliam continued.

He went on to say Harry's upcoming memoir could be extremely damaging to the monarchy. 

