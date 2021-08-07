 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
KPL 2021: Watch Shahid Afridi's 'typical' knock

Shahid Afridi during the opening match of the Kashmir Premier League against Mirpur Royals in Muzaffarabad, on August 6, 2021. — Twitter
  • Shahid Afridi plays five balls and scores 16 runs.
  • Afridi also takes two wickets and concedes 27 runs in four overs.
  • Afridi’s Rawalkot Hawks defeat Shoaib Malik's Mirpur Royals.

Shahid Afridi’s Rawalkot Hawks drew first blood in the Kashmir Premier League opener after they vanquished Mirpur Royals by 43 runs on Friday.

Afridi, like any other match, attracted fans from across the country to watch him play — and he did not disappoint them as he played his "typical knock".

The former Pakistan skipper played five balls — six, six, four, dot, out — till he was bowled by Salman Irshad for 16 runs.

Afridi also took two wickets and conceded 27 runs in four runs with an economy of 6.75.

Even though Afridi did not score much, fans were still excited to see him in action.

'Lala does that often'

'Age is just a number'

Ball might 'cross LoC'

'Still ruling the cricket world'

'No one like Shahid Afridi'

Afridi's Hawks defeat Malik's Royals

The Mirpur Royals had won the toss and put the Rawalakot Hawks to bat in the event opener. Hawks put in an excellent show by setting a 195-run target for the Royals.

Ahmed Shahzad's batting feat was the highlight of the innings as he blitzed 69 off 42 balls followed by Bismillah Khan who scored 59 off 34 balls for the team. Captain Shahid Afridi came up with 16 runs off five balls.

The Hawks have Arshad Khan as the head coach.

Amad clinched three wickets and gave out merely 20 runs, followed by Salman who targeted two Royals and gave away 35 runs. Khushdil secured one wicket.

Led by former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik with Inzamamul Haq as head coach, the Mirpur Royals could not chase the target. Skipper Shoaib Malik hit 74 runs off 50 balls, followed by Amad who scored 22 runs off 15 deliveries.

Hawks' Zaman, Afridi and Asif got two wickets apiece.

