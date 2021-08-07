KPL 2021: Overseas Warriors to bat first against Muzaffarabad Tigers

The logo of the Kashmir Premier League. — Twitter

MUZAFFARABAD: The Overseas Warriors have won the toss and elected to bat first against the Muzaffarabad Tigers in the third match of the Kashmir Premier League at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.



Following the toss, skipper Imad Wasim said his team aims to hit at least 170 runs against the Muzaffarabad Tigers and win their opening match in the tournament.

Squads



Muzaffarabad Tigers

Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sohail Tanvir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Usama Mir, Anwar Ali, Arsalan Arif, Tahir Hussain, Inzamam Ul Haq, Usman Arshad, Taimoor Sultan

Overseas Warriors

Imad Wasim (captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Haider Ali, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Musa, Haris Sohail, Qasim Akram, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Rashid Naseer, Uthman Ali Khan, Naveed Ahmed, Waleed Ahmed, M Raza Ul Mustafa