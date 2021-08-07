KPL: 'Lovely to be here,' Herschelle Gibbs says after landing in Pakistan

Herschelle Gibbs with Overseas Warriors owner Mohammad Zakir Ali. — Twitter

Herschelle Gibbs reached Pakistan earlier today.

Senator Faisal Javed welcomes Gibbs to Pakistan.

"Thanks mate lovely to be here," Gibbs tells Javed.

South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs on Saturday demonstrated his liking for Pakistan after he landed in the country to play in the Kashmir Premier league, and said it is "lovely to be here".

Senator Faisal Javed welcomed Gibbs to Pakistan and said that passionate Kashmiris were looking forward to watching him play at the KPL in Muzaffarabad.

Responding to Javed, Gibbs said: "Thanks mate lovely to be here."

Gibbs has reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he has joined his KPL team — Overseas Warriors.

The international cricketer arrived in the capital of AJK, Muzaffarabad, and was given his number 4 jersey by the team owner.

The participation of Herschelle Gibbs holds significance as the player ignored threats by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and agreed to participate in the inaugural season of the KPL being played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The BCCI had threatened former international cricketers against playing in the KPL and warned them that the doors of Indian cricket will be closed for them if they go to Pakistan.