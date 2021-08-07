 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

KPL: 'Lovely to be here,' Herschelle Gibbs says after landing in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Herschelle Gibbs with Overseas Warriors owner Mohammad Zakir Ali. — Twitter
Herschelle Gibbs with Overseas Warriors owner Mohammad Zakir Ali. — Twitter

  • Herschelle Gibbs reached Pakistan earlier today.
  •  Senator Faisal Javed welcomes Gibbs to Pakistan.
  • "Thanks mate lovely to be here," Gibbs tells Javed.

South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs on Saturday demonstrated his liking for Pakistan after he landed in the country to play in the Kashmir Premier league, and said it is "lovely to be here".

Senator Faisal Javed welcomed Gibbs to Pakistan and said that passionate Kashmiris were looking forward to watching him play at the KPL in Muzaffarabad.

Responding to Javed, Gibbs said: "Thanks mate lovely to be here."

Gibbs has reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he has joined his KPL team — Overseas Warriors.

The international cricketer arrived in the capital of AJK, Muzaffarabad, and was given his number 4 jersey by the team owner.

The participation of Herschelle Gibbs holds significance as the player ignored threats by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and agreed to participate in the inaugural season of the KPL being played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The BCCI had threatened former international cricketers against playing in the KPL and warned them that the doors of Indian cricket will be closed for them if they go to Pakistan.

More From Sports:

KPL 2021: Overseas Warriors to bat first against Muzaffarabad Tigers

KPL 2021: Overseas Warriors to bat first against Muzaffarabad Tigers
Arshad Nadeem hailed by Maryam Nawaz for superb effort at Tokyo Olympics

Arshad Nadeem hailed by Maryam Nawaz for superb effort at Tokyo Olympics
KPL 2021: Watch Shahid Afridi's 'typical' knock

KPL 2021: Watch Shahid Afridi's 'typical' knock
WATCH: Wahab Riaz makes spectacular debut at The Hundred

WATCH: Wahab Riaz makes spectacular debut at The Hundred
Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' effort at Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' effort at Tokyo Olympics
KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Kotli Lions by five wickets

KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Kotli Lions by five wickets
KPL 2021: Pakistani ‘Malinga’ enthralls all with fiery pace

KPL 2021: Pakistani ‘Malinga’ enthralls all with fiery pace
KPL 2021: Shan Masood appointed Bagh Stallions captain

KPL 2021: Shan Masood appointed Bagh Stallions captain
Herschelle Gibbs arrives in Azad Kashmir

Herschelle Gibbs arrives in Azad Kashmir
Pak vs NZ: PCB to ask NCOC permission to allow spectators in stadiums

Pak vs NZ: PCB to ask NCOC permission to allow spectators in stadiums
KPL 2021: AJK president thanks Gibbs for withstanding Indian pressure

KPL 2021: AJK president thanks Gibbs for withstanding Indian pressure
KPL 2021: RawalaKot Hawks defeat Mirpur Royals by 43 runs in opener

KPL 2021: RawalaKot Hawks defeat Mirpur Royals by 43 runs in opener

Latest

view all