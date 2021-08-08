Schools to remain closed till August 19: Sindh education minister

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah addresses a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced Sunday that schools will reopen after 10 days, on August 19.



Speaking at a press conference, the Sindh education minister was flanked by MPA Ismail Rahu.

"Students will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the exam centres," he said, adding that teachers and exam staff will also not be allowed to bring cellphones inside the centre.

Rahu said that intermediate exams that had been postponed due to the lockdown will be taken from August 10, reiterating that the government will not allow cheating at any cost.

Announcing that schools will remain closed till August 19, Sardar Ali Shah said the decision had been taken to facilitate students.

He said that while the provincial government will monitor the coronavirus situation in the 10 days till August 19, schools will remain closed as students have difficulties commuting due to the Muharram processions.

"Processions are taken out across the provice from Muharram 7, which causes problems for students," he said.

In response to a question, Shah said that it was important for the provincial government to review its syllabus. "We are still teaching children the miracles of the radio," he said. "Does anyone even have radio in their homes in this day and age?"

Shah said if public schools undergo reform and improve for the better, parents will never send their children to private schools.

"No parent wants to send his/her children to private schools for additional fees," he said.

In response to a question, Shah said the Sindh government will try to ensure that there aren't major differences between the decisions taken by the provincial government and the centre.

He said the Sindh government will also minotor and check whether school staff members and teachers get themselves vaccinated or not.