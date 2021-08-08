 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are inseparable as the two were seen arm-in-arm during a date night on Saturday.

The two love birds could be seen joined at the hip as they arrived at a restaurant at Beverly Hills.

The couple seemed to want to spend a good amount of time together as TMZ reported that they showed up at the venue at 8:30 pm and left around 11 pm.

The outing comes after the couple went on a romance-filled getaway in the South of France to mark the Hustlers star’s 52nd birthday.

The outlet reported that the two are currently house-hunting in LA along with the On the Floor hit-maker searching for good schools for her two kids, a major move in their re-kindled romance.  

