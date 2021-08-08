Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are inseparable as the two were seen arm-in-arm during a date night on Saturday.

The two love birds could be seen joined at the hip as they arrived at a restaurant at Beverly Hills.

The couple seemed to want to spend a good amount of time together as TMZ reported that they showed up at the venue at 8:30 pm and left around 11 pm.

The outing comes after the couple went on a romance-filled getaway in the South of France to mark the Hustlers star’s 52nd birthday.

The outlet reported that the two are currently house-hunting in LA along with the On the Floor hit-maker searching for good schools for her two kids, a major move in their re-kindled romance.