 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab devises plan for participants during Muharram gatherings

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Picture showing a Muharram procession — Reuters/File
Picture showing a Muharram procession — Reuters/File
  • Health secretary Sarah Aslam asserts that inoculation is the only solution to stay safe.
  • She says that Punjab witnessed over 500,000 vaccinations each day during the last 13 days.
  • 662 vaccination centres are currently operating in Punjab.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam Monday said that the department has devised a comprehensive plan for inoculating citizens willing to attend processions and gatherings (majalis) during the month of Muharram.

"These citizens will be vaccinated at their doorstep under the new plan," she added.

Aslam made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Lahore. She asserted that inoculation against contagion is the only solution for restricting the spread.

While reviewing the COVID-19 related statistics, Aslam cited the rise observed in the number of jabs administered in Punjab. 

Punjab witnessed over 500,000 vaccinations each day during the last 13 days, she said, adding that record vaccinations were being done on a daily basis in the province.

Aslam said that as many as 20,014,460 citizens have been vaccinated across the province, of which 3,145,582 are from Lahore.

A total of 662 vaccination centres are currently operating in Punjab, she said.

The provincial health secretary also briefed about the number of positive cases during the last 24-hours. As per the statistics, 1,036 new cases reported overnight took Punjab’s positive cases tally to 364,680, constituting the average positivity rate up to 5.3%, while the active cases are 17,951.

Moreover, the province’s death toll was lifted to 11,199 with seven deaths reported from the province, with an exception of Lahore, she added.

More From Pakistan:

47 employees fired for issuing fake identity cards: Chairman NADRA

47 employees fired for issuing fake identity cards: Chairman NADRA
Only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel by train from October 1: NCOC

Only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel by train from October 1: NCOC
Muharram 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights moon

Muharram 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights moon
India in breach of obligation as UNSC president: Qureshi after Pakistan not invited to meeting on Afghanistan

India in breach of obligation as UNSC president: Qureshi after Pakistan not invited to meeting on Afghanistan
Pakistan receives 1 million antigen rapid diagnostic test kits from USAID

Pakistan receives 1 million antigen rapid diagnostic test kits from USAID
'Pakistan has done more than its capacity to battle climate change,' PM Imran Khan says

'Pakistan has done more than its capacity to battle climate change,' PM Imran Khan says
AJK to elect president on August 17

AJK to elect president on August 17
Probe into Dasu incident complete: Sheikh Rasheed

Probe into Dasu incident complete: Sheikh Rasheed
Firdous Awan says 'I was late' after being denied entry into Punjab Assembly

Firdous Awan says 'I was late' after being denied entry into Punjab Assembly
Gujranwala: Initial inquiry says gas leakage caused explosion in passenger van

Gujranwala: Initial inquiry says gas leakage caused explosion in passenger van
Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan

Fehmida Mirza not pleased with attention being given to sports sector in Pakistan
When to get second dose of COVID vaccine? Dr Faisal Sultan issues important clarification

When to get second dose of COVID vaccine? Dr Faisal Sultan issues important clarification

Latest

view all