Punjab devises plan for participants during Muharram gatherings

Picture showing a Muharram procession — Reuters/File

Health secretary Sarah Aslam asserts that inoculation is the only solution to stay safe.

She says that Punjab witnessed over 500,000 vaccinations each day during the last 13 days.

662 vaccination centres are currently operating in Punjab.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam Monday said that the department has devised a comprehensive plan for inoculating citizens willing to attend processions and gatherings (majalis) during the month of Muharram.

"These citizens will be vaccinated at their doorstep under the new plan," she added.

Aslam made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Lahore. She asserted that inoculation against contagion is the only solution for restricting the spread.

While reviewing the COVID-19 related statistics, Aslam cited the rise observed in the number of jabs administered in Punjab.

Punjab witnessed over 500,000 vaccinations each day during the last 13 days, she said, adding that record vaccinations were being done on a daily basis in the province.

Aslam said that as many as 20,014,460 citizens have been vaccinated across the province, of which 3,145,582 are from Lahore.

A total of 662 vaccination centres are currently operating in Punjab, she said.

The provincial health secretary also briefed about the number of positive cases during the last 24-hours. As per the statistics, 1,036 new cases reported overnight took Punjab’s positive cases tally to 364,680, constituting the average positivity rate up to 5.3%, while the active cases are 17,951.

Moreover, the province’s death toll was lifted to 11,199 with seven deaths reported from the province, with an exception of Lahore, she added.