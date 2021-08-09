Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send ‘tempers flaring’ with public moves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially come under fire for attempting to turn up tempers with their new moves post Megxit.



This claim has been made by Mr. Cawthorne who believes, “At this moment in time, it is hard to see how anyone could bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold.”



He told Femail, “Prince Harry not only decided to leave both the firm and Britain, but also to give public interviews that are suggestive.”

“In order for Harry, let alone Meghan, to return to the fold a very long time of rebuilding trust would be required. Undoubtedly, while tempers are flaring it is good to have a neutral go-between such as Eugenie who can with absolute discretion pass on messages that aren't heard by courtiers at large.”