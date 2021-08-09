Pak vs NZ: Kiwis name squad for Pakistan tour

— Reuters/File

New Zealand on Monday announced the squad for the Pakistan tour, which will kick start with an ODI match slated to take place on September 17 in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3, as per the PCB's press release.

A new crew of coaching staff, headed by Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall, will lead the tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan alongside experienced manager Mike Sandle — with regular Blackcaps bowling coach Shane Jurgenson joining as head coach for the Pakistan T20 series.

Tom Latham will captain the side in Bangladesh and Pakistan, and the usual combination of skipper Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead will resume duties for the T20 World Cup and the Test tour to India.



Ross Taylor was selected for the three ODIs in Pakistan but, with the brief nature of the one-week series and the length of quarantine protocols, it was mutually agreed he would remain at home to prepare for the Indian Test tour and upcoming home summer.

Kiwis' squad for ODIs

Tom Latham (c) (wk)

Finn Allen

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell (wk)

Doug Bracewell

Colin de Grandhomme

Jacob Duffy

Matt Henry

Scott Kuggeleijn

Cole McConchie

Henry Nicholls

Ajaz Patel

Rachin Ravindra

Blair Tickner

Will Young

Coaching Staff: Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Thilan Samaraweera

Kiwis' squad for T20s

Tom Latham (c) (wk)

Finn Allen

Todd Astle

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell (wk)

Mark Chapman

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Daryl Mitchell

Ajaz Patel

Ish Sodhi

Ben Sears

Blair Tickner

Will Young

Coaching Staff: Shane Jurgensen, Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Tilan Samaraweera

Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore