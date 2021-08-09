Pak vs NZ: Kiwis name squad for Pakistan tour

Monday Aug 09, 2021
New Zealand on Monday announced the squad for the Pakistan tour, which will kick start with an ODI match slated to take place on September 17 in Rawalpindi.
Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3, as per the PCB's press release.
A new crew of coaching staff, headed by Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall, will lead the tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan alongside experienced manager Mike Sandle — with regular Blackcaps bowling coach Shane Jurgenson joining as head coach for the Pakistan T20 series.
Tom Latham will captain the side in Bangladesh and Pakistan, and the usual combination of skipper Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead will resume duties for the T20 World Cup and the Test tour to India.
Ross Taylor was selected for the three ODIs in Pakistan but, with the brief nature of the one-week series and the length of quarantine protocols, it was mutually agreed he would remain at home to prepare for the Indian Test tour and upcoming home summer.
Tom Latham (c) (wk)
Finn Allen
Hamish Bennett
Tom Blundell (wk)
Doug Bracewell
Colin de Grandhomme
Jacob Duffy
Matt Henry
Scott Kuggeleijn
Cole McConchie
Henry Nicholls
Ajaz Patel
Rachin Ravindra
Blair Tickner
Will Young
Coaching Staff: Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Thilan Samaraweera
Tom Latham (c) (wk)
Finn Allen
Todd Astle
Hamish Bennett
Tom Blundell (wk)
Mark Chapman
Colin de Grandhomme
Martin Guptill
Matt Henry
Daryl Mitchell
Ajaz Patel
Ish Sodhi
Ben Sears
Blair Tickner
Will Young
Coaching Staff: Shane Jurgensen, Glenn Pocknall, Graeme Aldridge, Tilan Samaraweera
11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad
12-14 Sep – Room isolation
15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match
17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore
26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore
29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore
1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore
3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore