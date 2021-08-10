 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Sohail Imran

KPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez backs Kashmiri talent, wants them to make great strides

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Muzaffarabad Tigers skipper Mohammad Hafeez while speaking to Geo News. Photo: author
Muzaffarabad Tigers captain Mohammad Hafeez spoke highly of the local cricketing talent in Kashmir, stating his desire is to see them make great strides in the days to come. 

Speaking to Geo News Monday, the seasoned all-rounder said every cricketer playing in the KPL 2021 was doing it for the Kashmir cause. "We have to make the league successful and play impressive cricket here," he said. 

Hafeez expressed his happiness over seeing the local talent from Kashmir, adding that they will benefit and learn new skills by sharing the dressing room with international cricketers.

"Two Kashmiris are part of the playing XI in our squad," he said. "This will immensely benefit the local talent here."

Hafeez backed the Kashmiri cricketers, saying that he wanted them to perform big for the country so that their talent can be showcased to the entire world. 

The all-rounder said it felt wonderful to play in Muzaffarabad. "I am playing cricket in Muzaffarabad for the first time. The location here is very beautiful and the ground is also impressive," he said. 

Hafeez said the cricket stadium could have been prepared in a better way. However, he said the arrangements made in a short span of time were commendable. 

The Muzaffarabad Tigers captain hailed the organisers for holding the league. 

Hafeez's team made a great start to the tournament, routing the Overseas Warriors by seven wickets in their maiden KPL 2021 match. 

However, the Tigers lost to the Rawalakot Hawks after a nail-biting clash on Monday, losing the game by only one run. 

