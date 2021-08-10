Pak vs WI: Babar Azam's men to start training in Jamaica for Test series

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam can be seen after landing in Jamaica, on August 9, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Test squad has approval to start training in Jamaica for the upcoming series against West Indies after all of the squad's members tested negative for coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The squad's training — which will start today — is set to last for three hours, during which players will be involved in physical and fielding sessions, while they will also practice on the centre and side nets.

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News, the team management is mulling over whether they should include three fast bowlers and two spinners or four fast bowlers and one spinner.

The sources said Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, and Mohammad Rizwan will definitely be included in the Playing XI.



Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, and Faheem Ashraf's names are under consideration for fast bowlers, while Noman Ali and Yasir Shah's might be included in the squad as well.

The Pakistan Test squad reached Jamaica a day earlier for the two-match Test series that begins on Thursday, the PCB had said.

Match schedule

August 12-16 : 1st Test at Sabina Park

: 1st Test at Sabina Park August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park



