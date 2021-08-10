BIEK announces revised timetable for 1st-year examinations

The logo of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for first-year examinations after they were postponed due to a province-wide lockdown.

The exams were earlier scheduled to begin on August 7, but now they will start on August 23 and continue till September 2, according to the newly issued timetable.

From September 3, improvement of division, special chance, and short subject examinations will start, the intermediate board said.

The lockdown was imposed in the province as the coronavirus cases were rising due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. However, the Sindh government eased restrictions on August 9.

