entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Nick Cannon weighs in on DaBaby's homophobic remarks

Cannon said DaBaby should not be cancelled following his homophobic remarks 

Nick Cannon came forth speaking up about DaBaby's homophobic remarks recently.

Commenting on the matter, Cannon said the US rapper should not be cancelled.

Appearing on radio programme The Breakfast Club, the father of seven said he does not believe in cancel culture. 

“First of all, I think not only in the black community — and I’ve experienced it — but definitely just men a lot of times, we have that ego. We believe apologizing is weakness when it actually takes great strength to step up to anyone and say, ‘I was wrong,'” Cannon said on the radio show.

He admitted that DaBaby’s comments were unwarranted and believed the Under the Sun rapper could go through a period of “growth” following the situation.

“I challenge all these people who actually want to cancel somebody, and even specifically in DaBaby’s situation, let’s use this as an opportunity for education. Because that’s what happened in my scenario to where I still stuck true to the truths. [My minister] told me that I don’t ever want falsehood to come out of my mouth, so if I’m saying something that is not correct about your community, show me where I’m incorrect. Correct me.”

The Drumline singer continued, “If I’m saying these things about the LGBTQIA community, show me where I’m wrong. Not only is that going to help me, but you’re going to help so many other people who think like me. There are so many DaBabys out there.”

