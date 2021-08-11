 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Instead of blaming Pakistan, direct energies to resolve issue, says Foreign Office

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

  • Pakistan is ready to work with all parties for peace in Afghanistan, Foreign Office. 
  • Pakistan's efforts have been monumental in Afghanistan's peace process, stated Foreign Office. 
  • Certain elements within Afghanistan causing distrust, Foreign Office. 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Wednesday said all energies should be directed towards solving the Afghanistan issue instead of blaming Pakistan for it. 

His statement comes as the conflict in Afghanistan intensifies, with the Taliban seizing eight cities in a week and heavy fighting continue between Afghan forces and the Taliban in Helmand and Kunduz. 

In a statement released earlier today, Chaudhri highlighted the importance of Afghanistan’s peace for Pakistan, adding that Pakistan’s sacrifices in the Afghan peace process are innumerable.

"Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan," Chaudhri stated. 

He added that the Foreign Office is ready to work with all parties to bring peace to the country and that Pakistan has "no favourites" in Afghanistan. 

Chaudhri further stated that the three important milestones in the Afghan peace process — The Taiban-US peace agreement, intra-Afghan talks, and agreement on rules and procedures — were all achieved by Pakistan's cooperation.

Regarding Afghan forces, Chaudhri stated that the US Department of Defense has revealed that Afghan forces have “more modern weapons, airpower, and numbers than the Taliban.”

Chaudhri said it is very important to reflect on why the Afghanistan army is weak. 

Related items

Regarding the solution to the Afghan problem, Chaudhri stated that there is no military solution to the crisis in Afghanistan and that Pakistan does not support one either. 

Chaudhari claimed that factions from inside and outside Afghanistan are undermining the Afghan peace process, adding that the people of Afghanistan do not distrust Pakistan, rather, certain elements do so. 

Chaudhri concluded that these elements will not be allowed to affect Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. 

More From Pakistan:

One of Pakistan’s largest freshwater lakes is now heavily polluted

One of Pakistan’s largest freshwater lakes is now heavily polluted
'Where did $2t vanish?': Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at Afghan leadership as Taliban gain ground

'Where did $2t vanish?': Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at Afghan leadership as Taliban gain ground
The clock has started ticking for the PTI government

The clock has started ticking for the PTI government
Pak-Afghan border at Chaman reopened

Pak-Afghan border at Chaman reopened
Pakistan responds to UK statement on why it decided to retain country on red list

Pakistan responds to UK statement on why it decided to retain country on red list

Judicial Commission names SHC chief justice as ad hoc SC judge

Judicial Commission names SHC chief justice as ad hoc SC judge
US defence secretary phones Gen Bajwa, discusses 'mutual goals of security' in region

US defence secretary phones Gen Bajwa, discusses 'mutual goals of security' in region
Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

PIA to fine employees refusing COVID-19 jab

PIA to fine employees refusing COVID-19 jab
PM Imran Khan directs Sindh governor to contact ex-PM Liaquat Ali Khan's ailing son

PM Imran Khan directs Sindh governor to contact ex-PM Liaquat Ali Khan's ailing son
Sialkot International Airport becomes Pakistan's first airport to offer rapid PCR testing

Sialkot International Airport becomes Pakistan's first airport to offer rapid PCR testing
EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan

EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan

Latest

view all