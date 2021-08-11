Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar set to marry Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter in London

The wedding of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, has been fixed with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The wedding is set to take place in two weeks time, in London.

Sources told Geo News that both parents, Maryam, as well as Captain (retd) Safdar, will not be attending the wedding. They will not request the Pakistani government to allow them to travel to London for the wedding, the sources said.

According to the sources, the family has started sending invitation cards to their relatives and acquaintances.