Watch live stream: Kotli Lions Vs Mirpur Royals

The match of the Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions is underway in Muzaffarabad.

The Mirpur Royals have locked horns against the Kotli Lions in yet another exciting and enthralling game of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021.

The Kamran Akmal-led side are chasing a mammoth 212-run target handed to them by the Shoaib Malik-led Mirpur Royals.

The Lions are struggling to remain in the competition, as they are placed at the bottom of the points table. Kamran Akmal and his men will be looking to win against the Royals.



The side is yet to win any of their matches.

The Royals however, have won one match but will need to win in order cement their status as one of the stronger teams in the competition, as they're placed at the fourth spot in the league.

Here are the playing XI of both the squads:

The KPL so far:

Nine matches have so far been played in the ongoing first KPL season. All six teams have played three matches each.

The Rawalakot Hawks are leading the points table with five points after winning two out of three matches, trailed by the Muzaffarabad Tigers and Bagh Stallions who got four points each with two wins.

The Mirpur Royals and Overseas Warriors are in the fourth and fifth places respectively with two points each, while as discussed above, the Kotli Lions are at the bottom of the points table with one point.

In the last fixture - Match 9, the Overseas Warriors defeated the Bagh Stallions by five wickets.