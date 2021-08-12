Obamas ‘see though’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘copycat’ antics

The Obamas are reportedly ‘seeing through’ everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to do when “copying them.”

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Angela Levin and during her interview with The Sun she was quoted saying, “Interestingly, the title is very similar to Barack’s 60x60 birthday appeal, where supporters were invited to donate 60 dollars, or even six dollars, to a worthy cause.”

She also went on to add, “It must be irritating for the Obamas to see Harry and Meghan copying much of what they do.”

“The other problem is that the Obamas are also close to Prince William and his family. Who can forget that night in 2016 when they went to dinner with William and Catherine at their home and met Prince George, then three, who was in his dressing gown?”

“I’m sure that if they say we can only deal with one brother and his wife — you cannot have both because they are so far apart now — they will go towards William. The Obamas clearly always regarded Harry highly, but I am sure they can see through Meghan.”