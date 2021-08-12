Pakistan's Asif Ali joins Caribbean Premier League franchise

Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali photographed during a match. Photo: AFP

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots announced Thursday that it has signed pinch-hitter Asif Ali for its upcoming season.

The Patriots announced the news on all their social media platforms, welcoming the "power packed sixes hitter" to the team.

Let’s welcome our power packed sixes hitter @AasifAli2018 all the way from Pakistan… looking forward to a lot of hits going outside Warner Park," tweeted the franchise.

As per reports, Asif Ali has replaced injured South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen.

The upcoming season of the CPL will kick off from August 26. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will take on the Barbados Royals on the same day.

All 33 matches of the league will be played at the Warner Park.

Asif Ali will play with seasoned cricketers Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Anrich Nortje and Sherfane Rutherford, who are all part of the Patriots squad.

