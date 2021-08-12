 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’
Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’

TV star Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got candid about some of the most intense and ‘nasty’ body shaming moments she endured during her first pregnancy.

The star wore heart on her sleeve and dished over her pain during an appearance on Monica Padman’s 10-episode podcast titled, We Are Supported By.

She began by admitting, “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it.”

“I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked. I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and it was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me.”

She also admitted that the media and netizens “really did brutalize me” for gaining over 70 pounds the first time around. It was really, really crazy,” she added.

“The Waif versus the Whale. it was so nasty. ... I can’t really believe it. I don’t think it would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK.”

“I would sit at home and cry all the time. I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn’t know that I had it. It's over-swelling in your feet and face.”

“I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta [when the placenta attaches itself too deeply and too firmly into the uterus] with both of my babies. It was insane.”

All these experiences combined, “changed how much I wanted to give” out on social media. But more so, “it changed me as a person” too.

“We didn’t have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn’t want people to look at me trying to lose weight.”

“I gained 70 pounds. I would sit in my mom’s garage and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime. I’d have my daughter in a stroller and I’d sit her in there and I would just workout in the garage and try to do anything I could until I did it.”

That intensive scrutiny ended up leaving deep personal scars. “It really did change me and it made me pull back on what I shared [on social media] and just how much I wanted to give because I saw how nasty everyone was and it felt so bad.”

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV

Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV
Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala

Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala
Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music

Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music
Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot

Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot
MGK drops his new music video featuring Tarvis Barker

MGK drops his new music video featuring Tarvis Barker
'Keeping shining': Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

'Keeping shining': Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday

Seungri, former K-pop star, jailed for three years

Seungri, former K-pop star, jailed for three years
Robin William’s son Zak pens loving death tribute: ‘You lived to help others’

Robin William’s son Zak pens loving death tribute: ‘You lived to help others’
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson slammed by Charles over 'outrageous' living conditions

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson slammed by Charles over 'outrageous' living conditions
Why did Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers try to kill herself?

Why did Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers try to kill herself?

Prince Harry accused by William of turning against his own blood

Prince Harry accused by William of turning against his own blood

'Jeopardy!' makers announce Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik as new hosts

'Jeopardy!' makers announce Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik as new hosts

Latest

view all