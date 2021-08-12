Kim Kardashian touches on pregnancy body shaming woes: ‘It was nasty’

TV star Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got candid about some of the most intense and ‘nasty’ body shaming moments she endured during her first pregnancy.

The star wore heart on her sleeve and dished over her pain during an appearance on Monica Padman’s 10-episode podcast titled, We Are Supported By.

She began by admitting, “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it.”

“I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked. I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and it was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me.”

She also admitted that the media and netizens “really did brutalize me” for gaining over 70 pounds the first time around. It was really, really crazy,” she added.

“The Waif versus the Whale. it was so nasty. ... I can’t really believe it. I don’t think it would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK.”

“I would sit at home and cry all the time. I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn’t know that I had it. It's over-swelling in your feet and face.”

“I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta [when the placenta attaches itself too deeply and too firmly into the uterus] with both of my babies. It was insane.”

All these experiences combined, “changed how much I wanted to give” out on social media. But more so, “it changed me as a person” too.

“We didn’t have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn’t want people to look at me trying to lose weight.”

“I gained 70 pounds. I would sit in my mom’s garage and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime. I’d have my daughter in a stroller and I’d sit her in there and I would just workout in the garage and try to do anything I could until I did it.”

That intensive scrutiny ended up leaving deep personal scars. “It really did change me and it made me pull back on what I shared [on social media] and just how much I wanted to give because I saw how nasty everyone was and it felt so bad.”