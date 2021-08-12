 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

It seems that Ashley Tisdale’s little girl Jupiter Iris has taken on her mother’s taste for music.

Speaking to People, the High School Musical alumna revealed that her six-month-old, who she welcomed in March with husband Christopher French, would calm down at the sound of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma.

"You know what's crazy is my daughter loves Pink, who is my favorite artist. And I'm not kidding you, 'Beautiful Trauma' calms her down," she said. 

"So she could be hysterically crying in the car, and if you put on Beautiful Trauma she stops crying. My husband did not believe me until it happened multiple times, and he was like, 'This is wild.' I was like, of all songs, 'Beautiful Trauma' is the one that calms her down. This is wild."

