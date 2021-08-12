 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Pak vs WI: West Indies opt to bowl first against Pakistan in first Test

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Kraigg Brathwaite (R) of West Indies tosses the coin as Babar Azam (L) looks on during day 1 of the 1st Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 12, 2021. — AFP
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first match of the two-Test series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Thrashed in their last Test campaign against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, the home side have omitted middle-order batsman Shai Hope.

Nkrumah Bonner returns to the number three spot after being ruled out of action on the first day of the South African contest when he was struck on the helmet on the first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Mindful of a pitch which is expected to offer considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has also been drafted into the final eleven.

Pakistan will be relying as well on their senior frontline spinner, Yasir Shah, who returns to action after missing the two-Test series in Zimbabwe while Mohammad Abbas will offer seam support to Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Teams

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

