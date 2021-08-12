WhatsApp rolls out 'fantasy football' sticker pack for Android, iOS

The new sticker pack. — Twitter/WABetainfo

In a piece of good news for soccer fans, the instant messaging app WhatsApp on Thursday released a new sticker pack.

"Fantasy Football for All is a new sticker pack available now on WhatsApp for Android and iOS," WABetaInfo said in a tweet.

A day earlier, WhatsApp had announced that it would finally enable users to transfer data between platforms — from Android to iOS and vice-versa.

The platform has rolled out the feature currently for Samsung phones, but it will soon be available for every mobile phone, Android and iOS, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart had said.

"Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We’re working to make this possible starting with @SamsungMobile devices, and it’s coming to @Android and iOS phones soon," the chief had said.

"To use the feature, WhatsApp users will connect their old and new device via a USB-C to Lightning cable, and launch Smart Switch. The new phone will then prompt you to scan a QR code using your old phone and export your WhatsApp history. To complete the transfer, you’ll sign into WhatsApp on the new device and import the messages," Tech Crunch reported.