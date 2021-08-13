Kelly Clarkson requests judge to restore last name amid divorce hearing: reports

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly requested a judge to legally restore her last name amid divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock.

The report has been brought forward by The Blast and according to its findings, the “Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment.”

The singer is requesting a default judgment on her case and has even asked for the finalization of her divorce according to the outlet.

For those unversed, Clarkson filed for divorce in the June of 2020 and has already petitioned to be declared legally single.

Following the initial hearing Clarkson was awarded custody of her two kids, daughter Rose and son Remington Alexander. Back in November.

Reason being, “Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce,” a source told People magazine at the time. “It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody.”