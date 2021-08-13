 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ conservatorship judge Brenda Penny receives death threats

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Britney Spears’ conservatorship judge Brenda Penny receives death threats

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case took a new turn as judge Brenda Penny reportedly received death threats over her 'handling' of the singer’s case.

Police are reportedly monitoring the threats being made to the judge after her recent decision to deny the request from Spears’ new lawyer Mathew S Rosengart to expedite a hearing regarding the role of the 39-year-old’s father Jamie, according to reports.

According to reports, police have been monitoring concerning threats. The publication stated that Penny has since received enough death threats online to concern the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The judge's recent refusal to bring the hearing forward means the potential suspension of Jamie’s role as the conservator of Britney’s estate will be heard on September 29.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran invites wife Cherry to enjoy dinner date with Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Ed Sheeran invites wife Cherry to enjoy dinner date with Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Prince Andrew likely to lose his military patronages following Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit

Prince Andrew likely to lose his military patronages following Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit
Cardi B raises eyebrows as she treats daughter Kulture with an expensive handbag

Cardi B raises eyebrows as she treats daughter Kulture with an expensive handbag
Kim Kardashian was called 'whale' and Kate Middleton 'Waif' during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian was called 'whale' and Kate Middleton 'Waif' during pregnancy
Beyonce's trainer and family friend Craig Adams dies of Covid-19

Beyonce's trainer and family friend Craig Adams dies of Covid-19
Disney Plus subscriptions climb as earnings beat expectations

Disney Plus subscriptions climb as earnings beat expectations
Britney Spears' father Jami decides to step down as her conservator

Britney Spears' father Jami decides to step down as her conservator
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck become a family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck become a family
Kate Middleton and Prince William share message on International Youth Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William share message on International Youth Day
Allegations against Prince Andrew can affect US-UK diplomatic relations: report

Allegations against Prince Andrew can affect US-UK diplomatic relations: report
Tom Cruise work secrets revealed by Jake Johnson

Tom Cruise work secrets revealed by Jake Johnson
Snoop Dogg holds no grudge against Eminem?

Snoop Dogg holds no grudge against Eminem?

Latest

view all