Britney Spears’ conservatorship judge Brenda Penny receives death threats

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case took a new turn as judge Brenda Penny reportedly received death threats over her 'handling' of the singer’s case.



Police are reportedly monitoring the threats being made to the judge after her recent decision to deny the request from Spears’ new lawyer Mathew S Rosengart to expedite a hearing regarding the role of the 39-year-old’s father Jamie, according to reports.

According to reports, police have been monitoring concerning threats. The publication stated that Penny has since received enough death threats online to concern the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The judge's recent refusal to bring the hearing forward means the potential suspension of Jamie’s role as the conservator of Britney’s estate will be heard on September 29.

