Friday Aug 13 2021
Watch: Shoaib Malik shakes a leg to rap song

Friday Aug 13, 2021

  • A short video clip shows Shoaib Malik dancing while sitting inside a yellow sports car.
  • Some users objected to the former Pakistan skipper dancing. 
  • A social media user defends Malik, says "being a celebrity doesn’t mean they cannot enjoy”.

A short video clip featuring former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik went viral on social media Friday. 

In the clip, the cricketer can be seen dancing to a rap song while sitting inside a yellow sports car while another guy standing beside him, can be seen grooving to the beat of the song as well. 

Some Instagram users were not amused by the video, criticising the cricketer. They posted mean comments beneath the clip, urging Malik to refrain from doing such acts. 

One user came forward to defend Shoaib, saying that “being a celebrity doesn’t mean they cannot enjoy” their lives. 

Shoaib Malik is currently leading the Mirpur Royals squad in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). 

