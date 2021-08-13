 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Faizan Lakhani

Shimshal valley climbers make history by summiting Karakoram's Passu Cones

Faizan Lakhani

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Abdul Joshi photographed on the Passu Cones of the Karakoram mountain range. — Photo courtesy Shimshal mountaineers group

KARACHI: A group of climbers from Shimshal valley created history on Friday when they summited the unclimbed Passu Cones of the Karakoram range of mountains in Pakistan.

The group was led by mountaineer Abdul Joshi, and had two female climbers — Sultana Nasab and Shama Baqir — as well. Together, they became the first ever team to climb the main Passu Cone peak.

The team after reaching camp 1. — Photo courtesy Shimshal mountaineers group

The summit was completed on early Friday morning with a total of 10 mountaineers reaching the 6,160m peak after a 10-day expedition.

The team celebrated the summit by hoisting the national flag on top of the Passu Cones, marking an early celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day due tomorrow, along with the historic summit itself.



