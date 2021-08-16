Katie Price trolled for misspelling her son Jett's name in birthday video

Katie Price face criticism from some of her fans as she misspelled her son Jett's name in birthday video.

The 43-year-old former glamour model shared series of sweet snaps of her and Jett, whom she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler, to celebrate his 8th birthday.

'Judgmental' trolls slammed the star for misspelling eight-year-old son name in Instagram clip.

The video sees a spelling mistake in the message: 'Happy Birthday Jet!', to which trolls attacked her with one penning: 'You'd think they'd have spelt his name right.'

After criticism, the mum-of-five re-share the video from a fan page, as she thanked another user at the end of the video: 'Thanks to Ruby at the Pricey Fan Page for making this X'.



Katie captioned the birthday tribute to her son: 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY JETT'.

'Happy 8th Birthday to my baby boy Jett , it wasn’t a great start in life with my waters breaking in France and him being born early and the horrid circumstances at the time and intensive care but he was strong and turned out to be my gorgeous lovable mini bear grills watch out for the next adventurer I love you so much'.

However, other fans rushed to Katie's defence, calling her 'an absolutely awesome mom'. 'The Best Mother, I love you Katie', one fan commented.

Katie Price's another fan supported her by writing: 'Happy birthday Jett! ignore all the idiots, everyone is actually so judgmental and disrespectful towards a post on a child’s birthday. "