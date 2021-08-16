 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price trolled for misspelling her son Jett's name in birthday video

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Katie Price trolled for misspelling her son Jetts name in birthday video

Katie Price face criticism from some of her fans as she misspelled her son Jett's name in birthday video.

 The 43-year-old former glamour model shared series of sweet snaps of her and Jett, whom she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler, to celebrate his 8th birthday.

'Judgmental' trolls slammed the star for misspelling eight-year-old son name in Instagram clip.

The video sees a spelling mistake in the message: 'Happy Birthday Jet!', to which trolls attacked her with one penning: 'You'd think they'd have spelt his name right.'

After criticism, the mum-of-five re-share the video from a fan page, as she thanked another user at the end of the video: 'Thanks to Ruby at the Pricey Fan Page for making this X'.

Katie captioned the birthday tribute to her son: 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY JETT'.

'Happy 8th Birthday to my baby boy Jett , it wasn’t a great start in life with my waters breaking in France and him being born early and the horrid circumstances at the time and intensive care but he was strong and turned out to be my gorgeous lovable mini bear grills watch out for the next adventurer I love you so much'.

However, other fans rushed to Katie's defence, calling her 'an absolutely awesome mom'. 'The Best Mother, I love you Katie', one fan commented.

Katie Price's another fan supported her by writing: 'Happy birthday Jett! ignore all the idiots, everyone is actually so judgmental and disrespectful towards a post on a child’s birthday. "

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid reveals awkward moment of her showbiz life

Bella Hadid reveals awkward moment of her showbiz life
Prince Andrew 'finished' as active member of Royal Family amid legal war?

Prince Andrew 'finished' as active member of Royal Family amid legal war?
Ben Affleck prefers children over Jennifer Lopez on his 49th birthday

Ben Affleck prefers children over Jennifer Lopez on his 49th birthday
Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday

Prince Charles wishes sister Anne on her birthday
Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures

Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, removes his pictures
Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker puts his 'life on risk' for his love Kourtney Kardashian
Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case

Johnny Depp addresses his Hollywood boycott after liable case
Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner pens loving tribute for birthday boy Joe Jonas
Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein's employee planning to testify against Prince Andrew
'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million

'Free Guy' debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 million
Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic

Ed Sheeran touches on ‘rocky start’ to restaurant amid a pandemic
Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama

Olivia Rodrigo addresses Sabrina Carpenter ‘Driver’s License’ drama

Latest

view all