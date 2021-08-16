 
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani
,
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam says dropped catches cost Pakistan first Test

By
Faizan Lakhani
,
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. File photo
  • West Indies defeat Pakistan by one wicket in the thrilling first Test at Kingston’s Sabina Park.
  • Captain Babar Azam regrets dropping catches at crucial moments.
  • “We got momentum on various occasions during the match but we couldn't maintain it,” says the skipper.

KINGSTON: After losing nail-biting first Test against West Indies, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam said that they had to face the consequences of dropping catches during the last session of the match.

West Indies defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the thrilling first Test at Kingston’s Sabina Park on Sunday.

It was the 15th one-wicket victory of the West Indies in the history of Test cricket. Pakistan, however, lost two Tests by one wicket, both against the West Indies.

Talking to media persons, Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, said that it was a thrilling match, adding that they had to face the consequences of dropping catches during the final session of the Test.

Dropping catches during crucial moments changes the situation completely, he added. Expressing his satisfaction, the skipper said that his team showed 100% performance in the match.

“We got momentum on various occasions during the match but we couldn't maintain it,” the captain said.

Azam said that he was satisfied with the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Abbas. He hoped that their bowlers will perform better in the next match.

West Indies beat Pakistan in first Test

In a nerve-wracking Test match, West Indies defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the first game played at Sabina Park on Sunday, AFP reported. 

Chasing 168 for victory, Kemar Roach hit the winning runs late on the fourth day as the veteran seam bowler ended undefeated on 30.

"I just stayed positive and was just trying to take on every ball as it came," said 34-year-old Roach.

"I was just trying to pick the gaps and run hard. Just believing and backing myself."

Jermaine Blackwood scored 55 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets in the second innings of the match.

The second match of the series takes place at the same venue from Friday.

