Never-say-die attitude: Watch Rizwan dive backwards to take stunning catch

Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan leaps towards fine leg to take a catch. Photo: Twitter video screengrab

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made up for dropping a catch behind the stumps during the first Pakistan-West Indies Test match on Sunday.

Pakistani fans were left disappointed after stellar bowling from Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf did not help the Men in Green pull a heroic win in the first match.

After Pakistan were sent to the pavilion for 217 runs during their second innings, the West Indies were given an easy 168 runs to chase on a pitch that had a lot to offer to the fast bowlers.

Hassan Ali, Rizwan and Mohammad Abbas all dropped a catch each, which could have won Pakistan the match. However, Rizwan compensated somewhat for the dropped catch, taking a stunner to send Roach to the pavilion.



Watch the video here:



On 17, Roach was threatening to play spoiler in Pakistan's ambitions to win the game. He pulled a short-pitched delivery from Hassan Ali, sending the ball high into the sky and multiple Pakistani fielders chasing after it.

As soon as the ball went up, Rizwan ran at lightning pace backwards, keeping his eyes on the ball at all times. A second or two before the ball dropped safely into his hands, the keeper shouted to the others it was his catch to take, before diving backwards to take a stunner.

"Rizwan brilliant! Brilliant, from Mohammad Rizwan!" shouted the commentator. "Pakistan can see the light, some of it anyway," he added.

"Well if it ever comes down to 'catches win matches', this man, Mohammad Rizwan will be looked at," she said. "This is superb work."