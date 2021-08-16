 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Never-say-die attitude: Watch Rizwan dive backwards to take stunning catch

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan leaps towards fine leg to take a catch. Photo: Twitter video screengrab
Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan leaps towards fine leg to take a catch. Photo: Twitter video screengrab

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made up for dropping a catch behind the stumps during the first Pakistan-West Indies Test match on Sunday.

Pakistani fans were left disappointed after stellar bowling from Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf did not help the Men in Green pull a heroic win in the first match.

After Pakistan were sent to the pavilion for 217 runs during their second innings, the West Indies were given an easy 168 runs to chase on a pitch that had a lot to offer to the fast bowlers.

Related items

Hassan Ali, Rizwan and Mohammad Abbas all dropped a catch each, which could have won Pakistan the match. However, Rizwan compensated somewhat for the dropped catch, taking a stunner to send Roach to the pavilion.

Watch the video here: 

On 17, Roach was threatening to play spoiler in Pakistan's ambitions to win the game. He pulled a short-pitched delivery from Hassan Ali, sending the ball high into the sky and multiple Pakistani fielders chasing after it.

As soon as the ball went up, Rizwan ran at lightning pace backwards, keeping his eyes on the ball at all times. A second or two before the ball dropped safely into his hands, the keeper shouted to the others it was his catch to take, before diving backwards to take a stunner.

"Rizwan brilliant! Brilliant, from Mohammad Rizwan!" shouted the commentator. "Pakistan can see the light, some of it anyway," he added.

"Well if it ever comes down to 'catches win matches', this man, Mohammad Rizwan will be looked at," she said. "This is superb work."

More From Sports:

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan prays for peace amid Taliban takeover

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan prays for peace amid Taliban takeover
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam says dropped catches cost Pakistan first Test

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam says dropped catches cost Pakistan first Test
Rift between govt, POA may deprive Pakistan of SAG hosting rights, fears ex-athlete

Rift between govt, POA may deprive Pakistan of SAG hosting rights, fears ex-athlete
Pak vs WI: West Indies beat Pakistan by one wicket in first Test

Pak vs WI: West Indies beat Pakistan by one wicket in first Test
ODI series between Australia, Afghanistan postponed

ODI series between Australia, Afghanistan postponed
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test

Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers through to final with 7-run win over Rawalakot Hawks

KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers through to final with 7-run win over Rawalakot Hawks
Pak vs WI: Pakistan cricket team safe as earthquake hits Jamaica

Pak vs WI: Pakistan cricket team safe as earthquake hits Jamaica
Pak vs Eng: Full-strength England squad to tour Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Full-strength England squad to tour Pakistan
T20 World Cup: ICC asks participating nations to submit players’ list by Sep 10

T20 World Cup: ICC asks participating nations to submit players’ list by Sep 10
Pak vs WI: West Indies take lead against Pakistan after Kraigg Brathwaite’s 97

Pak vs WI: West Indies take lead against Pakistan after Kraigg Brathwaite’s 97
Pak vs WI: Brathwaite stays on the crease to frustrate Pakistan

Pak vs WI: Brathwaite stays on the crease to frustrate Pakistan

Latest

view all