PML-N leader booked for 'stealing' 1,000 plants in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against PML-N leader and MPA Muhammad Taufeeq Butt for stealing plants in Gujranwala, Geo News reported Monday.

The police, according to the news outlet, had registered a case on the complaint of the Parks and Horticulture Authority's (PHA) official.

In the FIR, it is mentioned that the PML-N leader, along with seven unidentified men, had stolen 1,000 plants and a panaflex of the world record — of Pakistan planting around 50,000 saplings were planted within a minute — in the city's Shaheenabad area on August 11.

The PML-N leader and the seven other men had arrived in two rickshaws, the FIR mentioned.

Responding to the FIR, Butt said the Gujranwala deputy commissioner had asked the police to register a "false case" against him, as he had opposed planting plants with less distance in the Punjab Assembly.