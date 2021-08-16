KPL 2021: Rawalkot Hawks' Kashif Ali leads team into final with century

Rawalkot Hawks' Kashif Ali scored 114 runs off 51 balls to chase the 236 run target. Courtesy: Kashmir Premier League's Twitter account/@kpl_20

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashif Ali of Rawalkot Hawks has led his team into the finals of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) by scoring 114 runs off 51 balls against Mirpur Royals.

The eliminator match was played earlier today between Rawalkot Hawks and Mirpur Royals at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Hawks opted to bowl first and Shoaib Malik-led Royals scored an impressive target of 236 runs with Sharjeel Khan scoring 141 runs off 63 balls.

Sharjeel Khan's century, however, was not able to win the Royals the match as Hawks' middle-order batsman Kashif Ali scored 114 runs with 9 fours and 8 sixes while remaining not out.

Hawks were able to win the match against Royals with 4 wickets and have proceeded into the finals of the KPL.

Kashif Ali of Rawalkot Hawks was awarded the "Player of the Match" award for his stellar performance.

The final of KPL will be played between Muzaffarabad Tigers and Rawalkot Hawks. The exact date of the final is yet to be announced.