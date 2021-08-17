 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mahira Khan sends love to newlywed Rhea Kapoor

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Mahira Khan sends love to newlywed Rhea Kapoor
Mahira Khan sends love to newlywed Rhea Kapoor

Mahira Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to newlywed Bollywood film producer Rhea Kapoor on her wedding with boyfriend Karan Boolani.

The Prince Charming actor also congratulated Rhea and Boolani on their marriage.

Rhea, the younger daughter of superstar Anil Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo with the husband from their wedding ceremony alongwith a heartfelt note for him.

She said in the caption “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be.”

“I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”

Fans and friends showered love on Rhea and congratulated the newlywed couple for the next phase of life.

The endearing post also caught the attention of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan.

The Raees actor dropped lovely comment to congratulate Rhea and Karan on their wedding.

Mahira Khan sends love to newlywed Rhea Kapoor

She commented “Mubarakkkk! Lots of love” followed by a heart emoji.

Rhea and Boolani got married on August 14, 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan expresses concern over women’s future in Afghanistan

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan expresses concern over women’s future in Afghanistan
Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor win hearts with their killer dance moves, video goes viral

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor win hearts with their killer dance moves, video goes viral
Anoushey Ashraf stands in support of Afghanistan: 'They’re humans with dreams'

Anoushey Ashraf stands in support of Afghanistan: 'They’re humans with dreams'
Usman Mukhtar has a genuine question about his sweater, see if you know the answer!

Usman Mukhtar has a genuine question about his sweater, see if you know the answer!
Hema Malini recalls 'peaceful' shooting in Afghanistan: 'There was no problem'

Hema Malini recalls 'peaceful' shooting in Afghanistan: 'There was no problem'
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shares a glimpse of daughter Alara’s birthday celebrations

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shares a glimpse of daughter Alara’s birthday celebrations
Video: Bilal Maqsood gets roasted over ‘illegal’ Carrom move

Video: Bilal Maqsood gets roasted over ‘illegal’ Carrom move
Veteran singer Jagjit Kaur passes away at 93

Veteran singer Jagjit Kaur passes away at 93
Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary
Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz
Katrina Kaif marks 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release

Katrina Kaif marks 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release

Latest

view all