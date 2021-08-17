Mahira Khan sends love to newlywed Rhea Kapoor

Mahira Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to newlywed Bollywood film producer Rhea Kapoor on her wedding with boyfriend Karan Boolani.



The Prince Charming actor also congratulated Rhea and Boolani on their marriage.

Rhea, the younger daughter of superstar Anil Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo with the husband from their wedding ceremony alongwith a heartfelt note for him.

She said in the caption “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be.”

“I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”



Fans and friends showered love on Rhea and congratulated the newlywed couple for the next phase of life.

The endearing post also caught the attention of Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan.

The Raees actor dropped lovely comment to congratulate Rhea and Karan on their wedding.

She commented “Mubarakkkk! Lots of love” followed by a heart emoji.

Rhea and Boolani got married on August 14, 2021.