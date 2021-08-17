 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Babar Azam terms T20 World Cup in UAE 'a home event'

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam. Photo: Screengrab from ICC video/www.icc-cricket.com
Babar Azam said Tuesday that the T20 World Cup — which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — is "a home event for Pakistan" as it has been their venue for more than a decade. 

"We have a good idea of conditions there and we will try our best to utilise that,” Babar said in a video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). 

He added that Pakistan has not only nurtured its talent and developed its side in the UAE but has also beaten topsides and peaked at number one in the ICC T20I Team Rankings. 

The Pakistan cricket team has played series against England and West Indies in the UAE. The team is also scheduled for a T20 series against New Zealand at home before travelling to UAE for the mega event.

Babar Azam on team's preparation 

"Pakistan has tried various combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup and will enter the tournament as a fully prepared side with a winning combination," the skipper stated.

He added that the team will be gelled up before the event begins.

“The scheduled announcement of the T20 World Cup brings us a step forward in our preparations for this much-awaited global tournament," Babar said. 

He added that the team will utilise the build-up period by playing at home series and will aim to fine-tune the final outlook. 

Babar said that the team is also aiming to win as many matches as possible so it can carry the momentum to UAE. 

Talking about the players, he stated: “All the players are excited, motivated and enthusiastic, and view this tournament as an opportunity to showcase their skills, they know that performing at a top stage as World Cup brings you in [the] limelight." 

He further added that he is fully backing the team. 

On leading Pakistan Pakistan for the first time in an ICC event, Babar said that he is focused to inspire his side with his own performance and aims to help Pakistan win another ICC Trophy.

T20 World Cup 

The T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 17. Pakistan will be starting its campaign with an encounter against arch-rivals India on October 24.  

After India, green shirts will take on New Zealand on October 26 and Afghanistan on October 29. 

Following the initial round, Pakistan will be competing on November 2 against the runner-up of group A and on November 7 against the winner of group B. 

