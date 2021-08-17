KPL 2021 Final: Rawalakot Hawks set 170-run target for Muzaffarabad Tigers

Rawalakot Hawks (left) and Muzaffarabad Tigers (right) are playing the final today. Courtesy: Kashmir Premier League/Twitter/@kpl_20

MUZAFFARABAD: At the end of the first innings, Rawalakot Hawks on Tuesday gave Muzaffarabad Tigers a target of 170 runs in the Kashmir Premier League Final.

The Hawks scored a total of 169 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets. Hawks' Kashif Ali remained prominent as he scored a half-century with 54 runs.

Kashif Ali was followed by Bismillah Khan (30), Sahibzada Farhan (28), and Umar Amin (23).

At the bowler's end, Tigers' Muhammad Hafeez and Usama Mir managed to snatch 2 wickets each.

Earlier, the Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The Afridi and Hafeez-led teams are battling it out one last time today to take home the KPL trophy.

Hawks' captain Afridi stated that his team has been playing well and they will try to continue the momentum in the final. He added that the Hawks are confident and he himself will try to give a good performance tonight.

The Tigers' captain Hafeez won the toss and thought it best to field first. The team has one change in the squad, Hafeez said.

Here are the Playing XI for the teams:

Squads



Muzaffarabad Tigers

Muhammad Hafeez (c), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Akhtar, Inzamam ul Haq, Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Usama Mir, Usman Arshad, Arshad Iqbal

Rawalakot Hawks

Umair Amin, Bismillah Khan (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Kashif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Shahid Afridi (c), Imran Randhawa, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Irfan Jr.