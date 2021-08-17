Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on Afghanistan crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken up about the political tensions that have resulted from the rise of the talibans in Afghanistan.

In a statement through their Archwell foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they were left "speechless" and urged global leaders to take prompt action.

"The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless," they began.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it.

"It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.

"We urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the UN General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

"As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity."