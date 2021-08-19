 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's ambassador meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to discuss situation in Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

  • The meeting comes after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.
  • Both sides discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan.
  • Taliban have "assured" of forming an inclusive government.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Thursday met former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, to discuss the evolving situation in the country.

Khan said he had "constructive discussions on efforts for lasting stability in Afghanistan", as Pakistan tries to play its role for peace in the country following Taliban's takeover.

The development came as the Taliban announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, four days after ousting the previous government in their 10-day lightning sweep.

Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, in a tweet, announced the group had decided to establish the Islamic Emirate on the occasion of Afghanistan's 102nd anniversary of independence from British rule.

Mujahid had earlier "assured" his nation that after consultations — that will be completed very soon — Afghanistan would witness the formation of a strong, Islamic, and inclusive government.

Meanwhile, Karzai, in a tweet about the meeting, said the current situation in the country and the inclusive political process with national and international legitimacy were discussed.

Given the situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan — two days back — held discussions with German, Danish and UK leaders regarding the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The premier told them that while Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders, the international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

PM Imran Khan on Tuesday had also told a delegation of Afghan political leaders that "great responsibility" rests on the war-torn country's leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability, and development.

"No other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan," the premier told the delegation.

