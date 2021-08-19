Afghan delegation terms Pakistan 'major player' in Afghanistan's affairs

Afghan leaders. Photo: File

Peace in region cannot be achieved without an alliance with Pakistan, says Afghan delegation.

Afghan delegation holds meetings with PM Imran Khan, COAS, DG ISI.

Afghan delegation says it seeks peace in Afghanistan and an inclusive government.

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Afghanistan politicians in Pakistan have described Islamabad as a "major player" in Afghan affairs.

A day after the Taliban took control of Kabul, a delegation of Afghan leaders comprising Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahud din Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, and Khalid Noor arrived in Pakistan.

"We held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI," said the delegation during a news conference today.

"We will especially like to thank the army chief and DG ISI," it added, saying that Pakistan had agreed to extend its cooperation in the days to come.

The delegation said that a new chapter will be opened in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, adding that it considered Islamabad an important player to achieve regional peace. It said that Pakistan had communicated a positive message during meetings held to discuss the way forward in Afghanistan.

The delegation clarified that it had held meetings with Pakistan's leadership with the specific claim to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, adding that one of the main demands its masses were pushing for was women's rights.

It warned the Taliban that if it "repeated mistakes of the past", it would not be able to survive for long, adding that capturing territory during conflict and governing it were two different matters.

"Everything the Taliban have said, till now, are mere words," said the delegation. "Their actions will make the difference."

The delegation further said that today's Afghanistan was much different than the one in 1966, adding that the youth were more inclined towards technology.

The Afghan delegation said it wanted an inclusive government in place that would represent different groups in Afghanistan. "We want rights of minorities, women and press freedom guaranteed," it said.

The Afghan leaders lashed out at Ashraf Ghani, saying that it had been clear from day one of the conflict that the president would flee.

"Ashraf Ghani says he left the country with only his sandals. If allegations are to be believed, he absconded with $69mn," said the delegation.

The delegation of Afghan leaders said it wanted peaceful relations with Pakistan, adding that whatever happened in the past should not be repeated.

"We chose Pakistan as the first country to seek support," it added.