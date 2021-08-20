 
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Hassan Ali praises wife for bringing 'real happiness' to his life

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali embraces his wife. Photo: Hassan Ali Instagram account
Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali Thursday posted an endearing message for his wife, Samiya, crediting her with bringing "real happiness" to his life. 

The right-arm pacer, who fared well in the first Test match against the West Indies, posted a beautiful picture in which he can be seen embracing his wife. 

"Two wonderful years with you, Alhamdulillah and many more to come insha'Allah," he wrote as the caption. "You brought real happiness into my life. Happy wedding anniversary. I love you @samyahkhan1604," he added. 

The fast bowler had tied the knot with Samia Arzu at a seven-star hotel in Dubai two years ago, in August 2019.

Hassan's close friends and relatives had attended his wedding function, which was held at one of the most expensive hotels in Dubai.  

In April this year, Hassan had welcomed the birth of his baby daughter while he was playing an ODI series in South Africa against the Proteas. 

"Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua," he had said on Twitter.

