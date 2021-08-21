Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Demonstration held at Greater Iqbal Park to protest violence against women

A demonstration was held on Saturday in Lahore to protest violence against women, at the Greater Iqbal Park, where on August 14, a woman was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and criticism of the government's failure to curb such incidents.

Civil society members and various non-profit organisations held placards demanding action against the perpetrators of such incidents and justice for the victims.



Slogans were chanted by men, women and children alike, demanding safety of women, equal rights and an end to discrimination.



Protesters demanded to know why the victim was tortured for two-and-a-half hours with no action taken by police in this time.

Human rights activists take part in a protest against the assault on a female TikToker by men in a public park on the eve of Pakistan´s Independence Day, in Lahore on August 21, 2021. — Photo by Arif Ali/AFP

Human rights activists chant slogans in a protest against the assault on a female TikToker by men in a public park on the eve of Pakistan's Independence Day, in Lahore on August 21, 2021. — Photo by Arif Ali/AFP

Human rights activists carry banner with "shame on victim blamers" inscribed, in a protest against the assault on a female TikToker by men in a public park on the eve of Pakistan's Independence Day, in Lahore on August 21, 2021. —Photo by Arif Ali/AFP

Minar-e-Pakistan incident triggers online furore

Pakistanis, especially women, are already on edge after the video clip of a woman being groped, manhandled and sexually harassed at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day went viral on social media.



The woman, a female TikToker, said men groped her, beat her and tossed her into the air for two-and-a-half hours.

'Is this punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?': Minar-e-Pakistan victim narrates 2.5-hour ordeal

The episode triggered anger and widespread criticism of the prevalent misogyny in Pakistan after hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman, as seen in the clip.

The victim told police that men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone, and took off her gold ring and studs.

Out of hundreds of men, many of who just stood there and even made a video, only one person came to the woman's rescue and helped her get out of the park.

The victim said several calls were made to police but no action was taken between 6:30pm and 9pm.

A case was later filed against 400 people on the victim's complaint. Thus far, 66 have been arrested.



