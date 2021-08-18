 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

'Is this punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?': Minar-e-Pakistan victim narrates 2.5-hour ordeal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

The woman who was attacked by a mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 on Wednesday narrated her ordeal, which, she revealed much to the shock and horror of everyone, lasted around two-and-a-half hours.

In an interview with Daily Pakistan, the woman said that the mob began by wanting to take a selfie with her and her companions, who had gone to the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore to make a TikTok video.

"It was okay as far as taking a selfie goes [...] but they soon pushed the whole group to a fenced area, and later it was torn down and everyone came pouring in," she said.

As the mob continued to harass the group, the woman said a point came when a small pond came. She thought to herself that maybe that is what she should do: jump into the water. "My team kept telling me to jump, but I couldn't."

Horrifically, she went on to narrate how the group even called the Police Helpline number, 15, but to no avail.

"I was tortured from 6:30pm to 9pm," she said, adding that the mob kept tugging at her hair and propping her up as she lost balance, saying, "she must be faking it, she must be okay".

"If a woman is not safe in her Pakistan, in her own city, then she is safe no where," she said, between sobs.

She said that people continued to touch her and treat her like a "play thing".

"There is no part of my body which is not bruised," she added.

The woman said that as may be the case when someone may find a woman wearing what they deem to be "objectionable clothing", this was no such incidence.

"I did not wear any vulgar clothes. I have never worn such clothes, or made vulgar videos. I was in a proper dress. I had got a new one stitched for August 14.

"Before I knew it, I was stripped bare," she said.

The woman recalled calls being made multiple times to law enforcement to come to the rescue and she managed a meek "help me" for them to hear, but no one came for hours.

"Why was this done? I never did anything wrong to anyone. No one even knew me.

"Is this my punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?" she asked.

The incident

In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women amid a rise in such incidences, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men on August 14.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.

Out of hundreds of men, many of who just stood there and even made a video, only one person came to the woman's rescue and helped her get out of the park.

A case has been filed against 400 people but arrests are yet to be made.

More From Pakistan:

Terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

Terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR
Highly hypocritical of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: Foreign Office

Highly hypocritical of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: Foreign Office
Pakistan, China exchange views over evolving situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan, China exchange views over evolving situation in Afghanistan
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: PM Imran Khan takes notice of female Tiktoker's assault

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: PM Imran Khan takes notice of female Tiktoker's assault
Anger in Pakistan over Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Anger in Pakistan over Minar-e-Pakistan incident
Indian media spreading lies about Pak-Afghan border situation: Sheikh Rasheed

Indian media spreading lies about Pak-Afghan border situation: Sheikh Rasheed
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Culprits being identified through videos, says Fayyaz Chohan

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Culprits being identified through videos, says Fayyaz Chohan
Fawad seeks proposals to improve PMDA, says it will not curtail freedom of media

Fawad seeks proposals to improve PMDA, says it will not curtail freedom of media
PM Imran Khan urges world leaders to support Afghans economically

PM Imran Khan urges world leaders to support Afghans economically
Pakistani doctors shocked as govt ignored COVID-19 heroes for civil awards

Pakistani doctors shocked as govt ignored COVID-19 heroes for civil awards
UK, Pakistan agree to remain in contact over evolving situation in Afghanistan

UK, Pakistan agree to remain in contact over evolving situation in Afghanistan
Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan delegation

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan delegation

Latest

view all